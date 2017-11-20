Orioles' Austin Wynns: Protected from Rule 5 draft

Wynns was added to the Orioles' 40-man roster Monday.

While Wynns is not a huge force with the bat, he has displayed strong on-base skills at the Double-A level (.367 OBP), posting a 12 percent walk rate last season. He figures to get his first extended run at Triple-A in 2018.

