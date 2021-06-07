Wynns went 2-for-5 with an RBI single and two runs scored in Sunday's 18-5 win over Cleveland.
Wynns hasn't done much in three games since he took Chance Sisco's spot on the roster. The hits Sunday were his first two of the year. He should continue to back up Pedro Severino, although neither catcher has inspired much confidence with the bat so far.
