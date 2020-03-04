Wynns was scratched from the lineup ahead of Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Marlins due to a groin issue, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

Wynns took a foul ball to the lower half Monday and is apparently still dealing with some residual soreness two days later. Chance Sisco will enter the starting nine in place of Wynns, who can be viewed as day-to-day.