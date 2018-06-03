Orioles' Austin Wynns: Set to join big club
The Orioles are expected to recall Wynns from Triple-A Norfolk ahead of Tuesday's game against the Mets, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Wynns already joined the Orioles in the Bronx in advance of their series finale with the Yankees on Sunday, but he wasn't formally recalled after the game was postponed due to inclement weather. As a result, the Orioles will likely wait another two days before adding him to the active roster in a transaction that corresponds with Andrew Susac's demotion to Triple-A on Saturday.
