Wynns is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros.

Wynns has alternated starts each of the last seven games and is 4-for-12 with two walks in his last 14 plate appearances. The 27-year-old has a .255/.287/.382 slash line in 110 at-bats this season. Caleb Joseph will start behind the plate and bat ninth for the Orioles.