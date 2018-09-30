Orioles' Austin Wynns: Sitting season finale
Wynns is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros.
Wynns has alternated starts each of the last seven games and is 4-for-12 with two walks in his last 14 plate appearances. The 27-year-old has a .255/.287/.382 slash line in 110 at-bats this season. Caleb Joseph will start behind the plate and bat ninth for the Orioles.
