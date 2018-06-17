Wynns is out of the lineup Sunday against the Marlins, Eduardo A. Encina of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Wynns will head to the bench after starting three of the last four games behind the plate. Considering that each of those assignments came against left-handed starting pitchers, Wynns probably hasn't unseated Chance Sisco as the Orioles' top catcher and is likely still stuck in the short side of a platoon.