The Orioles recalled Sulser from Triple-A Norfolk on Monday.
He'll be one of three right-handed relievers the Orioles will bring up for Monday's series opener with the Yankees after Baltimore needed six bullpen arms to record all 33 outs of Sunday's 7-6 extra-inning win over the Rays when Spenser Watkins (elbow) exited after allowing all three batters he faced to reach base. Sulser's first appearance out of the bullpen will mark his Orioles debut, after he was optioned to Norfolk when he was claimed off waivers from the Pirates earlier this month. He previously made his big-league debut for Pittsburgh earlier in 2022, covering 9.2 innings over four relief outings while giving up four earned runs on eight hits and six walks.