Orioles' Blaine Knight: Drafted by O's with 87th pick

The Orioles have selected Knight with the 87th overall pick in the 2018 first-year player draft.

A slight-framed 6-foot-3, 165-pound righty from Arkansas, Knight was a draft-eligible sophomore last year, but his asking price was not met, so he returned to school. The move likely won't cost him much money, as he performed well again in the SEC, thanks to his ability to pound the strike zone with a quality four-pitch mix. He has a low-90s fastball that can touch 97 mph and a slider that can flash plus, but his other two pitches are average offerings. He could move relatively quickly, but only projects as a No. 4 or No. 5 starter.