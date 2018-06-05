Orioles' Blaine Knight: Drafted by O's with 87th pick
The Orioles have selected Knight with the 87th overall pick in the 2018 first-year player draft.
A slight-framed 6-foot-3, 165-pound righty from Arkansas, Knight was a draft-eligible sophomore last year, but his asking price was not met, so he returned to school. The move likely won't cost him much money, as he performed well again in the SEC, thanks to his ability to pound the strike zone with a quality four-pitch mix. He has a low-90s fastball that can touch 97 mph and a slider that can flash plus, but his other two pitches are average offerings. He could move relatively quickly, but only projects as a No. 4 or No. 5 starter.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Madison Bumgarner, Carlos Martinez and Yadier Molina are all set to come off the DL Tuesday,...
-
365-day numbers say these 16 are legit
Just how legitimate are these players' 2018 numbers? A look at the last 365 days paints a more...
-
Waivers: Add Zobrist, Fowler
Heath Cummings says Ben Zobrist is hitting well enough to be must-own even if he doesn't play...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 11
A light schedule puts even more emphasis on matchups, according to Scott White, who offers...
-
Week 11 two-start pitcher rankings
It's a short list of two-start pitchers, but Scott White helps figure out the best for Week...
-
Week 11 Fantasy baseball: Fade Hernandez
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you whom to sit and start