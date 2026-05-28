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Orioles' Blaze Alexander: Drives in career-high six Wednesday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Alexander went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double and six RBI in Wednesday's 11-2 win over the Rays.

Alexander delivered the best offensive performance of his career, as he got started with a two-run single in the first inning, added a two-run double in the fifth and later crushed a two-run homer off Jonathan Heasley in the seventh to blow the game open. The long ball was his first homer of the season, while the six RBI marked a career high. Since May 2, Alexander has quietly been one of Baltimore's hottest hitters, posting a .367 batting average with a .404 OBP and .531 slugging percentage during that stretch. He's now batting .254 with a .646 OPS, 14 RBI, 14 runs scored and six stolen bases across 129 plate appearances this season.

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