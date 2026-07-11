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Orioles' Blaze Alexander: Goes deep against Kansas City

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Alexander went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored during the Orioles' 5-3 win over the Royals on Friday.

Alexander scored on a Gunnar Henderson RBI single in the second inning, with the former tacking on a solo homer in the fourth inning to give Baltimore a 3-2 lead. It was the fourth home run of the season for Alexander and his first long ball since June 21 against the Dodgers. He has gone 8-for-26 (.308) with one steal, three RBI and five runs scored over his last seven games.

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