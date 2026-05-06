Orioles' Blaze Alexander: Sitting after six straight starts
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Alexander is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Marlins.
Following a stretch of six consecutive starts at four different positions, Alexander will head to the bench. Despite going 7-for-19 at the dish to begin May, Alexander is still slashing just .222/.276/.247 on the season. Alexander's defensive versatility could allow him to continue seeing semi-regular playing time, but he's not doing much yet to warrant attention outside of AL-only leagues.
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