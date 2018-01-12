Orioles' Brad Brach: Avoids arbitration
Brach agreed to a one-year, $5.165 million deal with the Orioles on Friday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
This marks the final offseason as an arbitration-eligible player for Brach, who received a $2.115 million raise from last year. In 2017, Brach posted a 3.18 ERA and 1.13 WHIP with 18 saves in 68 innings as a late-inning reliever that saw time as the closer when Zach Britton was out with a forearm injury. With Britton once again sidelined, this time due to a ruptured Achilles' tendon, Brach could begin the year as the ninth-inning man, although manager Buck Showalter did stress that he hasn't decided if the right-hander will take over the position at this time.
