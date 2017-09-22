Orioles' Brad Brach: Converts 18th save with Britton sidelined
Brach walked one and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning to earn his 18th save in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Rays.
Brach retired the first two batters, but things got complicated when a walk and a J.J. Hardy error put the tying run on base. He was able to escape by getting Kevin Kiermaier to fly out to left, thus notching his 18th save to go with six blown saves. Brach should continue to serve as the closer with Zach Britton (knee) day-to-day.
More News
-
Orioles' Brad Brach: Churns out eighth hold Tuesday•
-
Orioles' Brad Brach: Collects save Sunday•
-
Orioles' Brad Brach: Not doing much since Britton's return•
-
Orioles' Brad Brach: Escapes trouble to record 16th save•
-
Orioles' Brad Brach: Expected to surrender closing duties soon•
-
Orioles' Brad Brach: Blows save Friday•
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...
-
Waivers: CarGo saving the best for last
If you wrote off Carlos Gonzalez earlier this year, it's time to take note again, according...
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...