Brach walked one and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning to earn his 18th save in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Rays.

Brach retired the first two batters, but things got complicated when a walk and a J.J. Hardy error put the tying run on base. He was able to escape by getting Kevin Kiermaier to fly out to left, thus notching his 18th save to go with six blown saves. Brach should continue to serve as the closer with Zach Britton (knee) day-to-day.