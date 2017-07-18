Brach worked around a hit and a walk while recording a strikeout in a scoreless inning to record his 16th save of the season in Monday's 3-1 win over the Rangers.

Brach put the tying run on base with a two-out walk, but he escaped trouble by getting Drew Robinson to end the game. Interestingly, the right-hander was called upon to close the game out despite the availability of Zach Britton, who now has five outings under his belt since returning from an injury absence. The latter seems likely to reclaim the closer's role at some point, but Monday's events indicate that Brach still holds that designation at the present time.