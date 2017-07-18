Orioles' Brad Brach: Escapes trouble to record 16th save
Brach worked around a hit and a walk while recording a strikeout in a scoreless inning to record his 16th save of the season in Monday's 3-1 win over the Rangers.
Brach put the tying run on base with a two-out walk, but he escaped trouble by getting Drew Robinson to end the game. Interestingly, the right-hander was called upon to close the game out despite the availability of Zach Britton, who now has five outings under his belt since returning from an injury absence. The latter seems likely to reclaim the closer's role at some point, but Monday's events indicate that Brach still holds that designation at the present time.
More News
-
J.D. Martinez's value improved by trade
Who gains value with the J.D. Martinez trade? Who loses it? Scott White breaks down the deal...
-
Correa may not be back in time to help
Carlos Correa's surgery to repair a torn thumb ligament could sideline him for two months....
-
How Freeman became elite
Chris Towers takes a look at the growth in Freddie Freeman's game over the last year.
-
Waivers: Parra rendering CarGo obsolete
Gerardo Parra has become a fixture in the Rockies lineup, but does he belong in yours? Is Brett...
-
Bullpens: Cards, Nats move on
The Nationals suddenly have a surplus of options, and the Rangers may have their guy in Alex...
-
Podcast: Closer talk, players to add
We’re back from the weekend and talking closers, players to add, trade candidates and struggling...