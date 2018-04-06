Brach picked up the save in Baltimore's 5-2 win over the Yankees on Thursday, striking out two and walking one in a scoreless ninth inning.

Since giving up two runs and blowing a save on Opening Day, Brach has fired three scoreless innings, struck out five batters and logged his first save of the season Thursday. He figures to remain in the mix in the ninth-inning role for Baltimore as long as Zach Britton is on the disabled list, but his leash also doesn't figure to be particularly long with Darren O'Day and Mychal Givens in line for opportunities should he struggle.