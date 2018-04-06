Orioles' Brad Brach: Gets first save of season against Yankees
Brach picked up the save in Baltimore's 5-2 win over the Yankees on Thursday, striking out two and walking one in a scoreless ninth inning.
Since giving up two runs and blowing a save on Opening Day, Brach has fired three scoreless innings, struck out five batters and logged his first save of the season Thursday. He figures to remain in the mix in the ninth-inning role for Baltimore as long as Zach Britton is on the disabled list, but his leash also doesn't figure to be particularly long with Darren O'Day and Mychal Givens in line for opportunities should he struggle.
More News
-
Prospects Report: Hold Flaherty
We've already gotten a taste of one of the top prospects to stash, but who other than Jack...
-
Analyzing early lineup trends
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at some of the most interesting lineup notes from...
-
Eligibility update: Machado adds SS
Eligibility matters. It makes your team more nimble, able to overcome more injuries and underperformance....
-
Pitchers who may be breaking out
Patrick Corbin dominated the Dodgers on Wednesday and Dylan Bundy did the same to the Astros....
-
Waivers: Short-term OF help
Looking for immediate help? There are a few intriguing bats out there who may not have an assured...
-
H2H trade chart (top 200)
Looking for help with a trade? How about just a top 200? Scott White ranks that many players...