Orioles' Brad Brach: Grabs fifth save Friday
Brach gave up a hit and struck out one in 1.1 scoreless innings Friday to record his fifth save of the season in a 9-4 win over the Rays.
He entered the game to protect a four-run lead with the tying run on deck and got C.J. Cron to ground into a fielder's choice before the O's tacked on an insurance run in the bottom of the eighth. Brach appears to have turned a corner after a rough stretch in late April and early May, posting a 7:1 K:BB over his last 4.2 innings, but with Darren O'Day (elbow) and Zach Britton (Achilles) both potentially returning to action by the end of the month, Brach's window for collecting saves is a small one.
