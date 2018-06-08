Brach blew his second save of the year Thursday, recording just one out while allowing three runs on three hits and two walks in a 5-4 extra innings loss to Toronto.

Brach hadn't given up a run since May 4, but this is one he'll want to forget immediately. After retiring the first batter he faced, the 32-year-old came undone and gave up Baltimore's three-run lead. His ERA has shot up to 4.24 and he'll have to be sharper with Darren O'Day and Zach Britton both returning from injuries in the near future. The Orioles closer situation could get sticky.