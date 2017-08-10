Orioles' Brad Brach: Not doing much since Britton's return
Since the July 5 return of Zach Britton from a forearm injury, Brach has managed one save and zero holds over the team's 31 games.
Brach scooped up 16 saves -- he had just three in his career before 2017 -- in place of the injured Britton. It was never expected that Brach would resume closing duties into August, but there was no reason to believe he'd become practically irrelevant, either. The 31-year-old managed 38 holds over the past two seasons, and Brach is listed as the team's top setup man. So for him to not have a single hold over the team's 16 wins since July 5 is a bit dumbfounding, and leaves owners with a hole in their roster worth replacing.
