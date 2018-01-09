Orioles' Brad Brach: Not guaranteed closer job
Manager Buck Showalter said Tuesday that he hasn't decided if Brach will be the Orioles' closer while Zach Britton (Achilles) is on the shelf, Rich Dubroff of PressBoxonline.com reports.
Showalter said that Brach, Darren O'Day, Mychal Givens and perhaps Richard Bleier can all do the job, but made it clear that Britton will be the closer when he returns, likely in late June. Brach seems like the heavy favorite, as he saved 18 games last season while Britton dealt with a forearm strain. However, it seems that Givens is being groomed to eventually step into the closer's role, so if he were to impress in spring training, particularly against left-handed hitters, he could win the job. Brach should still be drafted in the mid-to-late rounds, but prospective owners need to be aware that he is not a lock to be getting saves over the first couple months of the season.
More News
-
Orioles' Brad Brach: In line to be interim closer•
-
Orioles' Brad Brach: Converts 18th save with Britton sidelined•
-
Orioles' Brad Brach: Churns out eighth hold Tuesday•
-
Orioles' Brad Brach: Collects save Sunday•
-
Orioles' Brad Brach: Not doing much since Britton's return•
-
Orioles' Brad Brach: Escapes trouble to record 16th save•
-
Top 50 (value) keepers for 2018
Are you looking for value with your keepers? Does the draft pick you'd be forfeiting correspond...
-
Post-winter meetings Roto mock draft
The winter meetings have ended, and much of the Fantasy Baseball landscape is the same. But...
-
Ozuna further clogs Cards outfield
The Cardinals' pursuit of Giancarlo Stanton ended with them acquiring Marcell Ozuna, but Scott...
-
Stanton ups the value of other Yankees
With Saturday's trade, Giancarlo Stanton teams up with Aaron Judge to make the Yankees' already...
-
How does Ohtani fit with Angels?
Shohei Ohtani has made his decision, but how exactly the Angels plan to use him remains anybody's...
-
Dee Gordon trade hurts long-term outlook
Dee Gordon has a new team and a new position. He'll play the outfield in Seattle, which could...