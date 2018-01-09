Manager Buck Showalter said Tuesday that he hasn't decided if Brach will be the Orioles' closer while Zach Britton (Achilles) is on the shelf, Rich Dubroff of PressBoxonline.com reports.

Showalter said that Brach, Darren O'Day, Mychal Givens and perhaps Richard Bleier can all do the job, but made it clear that Britton will be the closer when he returns, likely in late June. Brach seems like the heavy favorite, as he saved 18 games last season while Britton dealt with a forearm strain. However, it seems that Givens is being groomed to eventually step into the closer's role, so if he were to impress in spring training, particularly against left-handed hitters, he could win the job. Brach should still be drafted in the mid-to-late rounds, but prospective owners need to be aware that he is not a lock to be getting saves over the first couple months of the season.