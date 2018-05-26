Orioles' Brad Brach: Notches eighth save Friday
Brach gave up two hits in a scoreless ninth inning Friday to record his eighth save of the season in a 2-0 win over the Rays.
He's now converted five straight save opportunities, and Brach has strung together seven straight scoreless appearances, posting a 9:4 K:BB over 7.2 innings during that stretch. Zach Britton (Achilles) could begin a rehab assignment next week, but until he returns to action, the O's closer job will likely remain in Brach's hands.
