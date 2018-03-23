Orioles' Brad Brach: Part of closer committee
Brach will split save opportunities with Darren O'Day and Mychal Givens, Eduardo A. Encina of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Brach was presumed to be the Orioles' primary closer in the absence of Zach Britton, but now the situation appears murky. It's not uncommon for teams to begin the year with a committee only for the best-performing arm to emerge as the undisputed closer fairly early in the season, though it's not clear who that will be on the Orioles. Brach was the clear primary closer in Britton's absence last year, recording 18 saves, and had the lowest FIP at 3.58, though O'Day and Gyvens were right behind at 3.70 and 3.72, respectively. Brach also had the lowest strikeout rate of the trio. If he only gets roughly a third of the team's save chances in the first two months before Britton takes over, there will likely be better closing options available at his price.
