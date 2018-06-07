Brach secured his 10th save of the season Wednesday against the Mets, allowing one hit in a scoreless ninth inning.

Brach allowed a leadoff single to Todd Frazier before retiring the next three batters he faced with just 10 pitches. The 32-year-old hasn't allowed a run since May 1, an 11-game stretch in which he's gone 7-for-7 in save chances while lowering his ERA from 6.55 to 3.13.