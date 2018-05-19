Orioles' Brad Brach: Picks up sixth save Friday
Brach allowed a hit and a walk over 1.1 scoreless innings to record his sixth save of the season in a 7-4 win over the Red Sox.
He's picked up saves in three of his last four appearances, and Brach now has a 4.00 ERA and 21:8 K:BB through 18 innings on the year. Darren O'Day (elbow) and Zach Britton (Achilles) could both be back by the end of the month, however, so Brach's time as closer is likely growing short.
