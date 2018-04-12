Orioles' Brad Brach: Picks up third save against Jays
Brach worked around a hit in a scoreless ninth for his third save Wednesday against Toronto.
Brach hasn't allowed a run since blowing a save in his first appearance back on March 29 against Minnesota. Since then, he has allowed just two hits and two walks against seven strikeouts in six innings with three straight saves.
