Brach worked around a walk in scoreless inning of work to earn his ninth save of the season Tuesday against the Mets.

Brach walked the tying run aboard with two outs in the ninth, but he was able to get Kevin Plawecki to preserve the win. The scoreless appearance makes 10 in a row for Brach, who has lowered his ERA over two full runs to 3.27 in the process. Brach still sports a hefty 1.59 WHIP -- a figure he will need to improve to maintain his current run of form.