Brach is expected to fill in as the Orioles' closer while Zach Britton (Achilles) is on the disabled list, the Baltimore Sun reports.

The Orioles have brought Brach along slowly this spring, but he felt good after making his Grapefruit League debut on Sunday. Although Britton is progressing as expected from his injury thus far, he was placed on the 60-day DL in late February and can't return prior to late May even if things continue to go well with his recovery, leaving Brach with approximately two months to handle the ninth-inning role for Baltimore before a likely shift back into setup duty.