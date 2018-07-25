Brach allowed two hits and an unearned run while securing his 11th save of the season against the Red Sox on Tuesday. He issued one walk and did not strike out a batter.

Zach Britton had yet to be officially shipped out -- a trade with the Yankees was announced following the game -- but this was Brach de facto first game as the Orioles new closer. With Britton gone and Darren O'Day (hamstring) done for the season, Brach figures to be the top option for saves in Baltimore. The 32-year-old has had his fair share of struggles this year with a 4.85 ERA and 1.77 WHIP across 39 innings.