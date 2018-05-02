Orioles' Brad Brach: Takes loss Tuesday
Brach (0-1) took the loss Tuesday, allowing a run, three hits and a walk while failing to record an out against the Angels.
Called on in the ninth inning of a tie game, Brach allowed the first two batters to single before yielding a walk and then the walkoff hit. He's now allowed a run in three of his last four outings to run his ERA and WHIP up to 6.55 and 2.00, respectively. Despite the struggles, he figures to remain as the top closing option in Baltimore until Zach Britton (Achilles) returns.
