Orioles' Branden Kline: Added to 40-man roster
Kline had his contract purchased from Double-A Bowie on Tuesday.
Kline was added to the team's 40-man roster in order to protect him from the upcoming Rule 5 draft. The 27-year-old -- who last pitched in 2015 due to leg and elbow injuries -- impressed with High-A Frederick and Double-A Bowie in 2018, notching a combined 17 saves while posting a 1.64 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 9.7 K/9 across 65.2 innings of relief. Kline figures to make his major-league debut sometime in 2019 if he continues to impress.
