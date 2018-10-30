Kline had his contract purchased from Double-A Bowie on Tuesday.

Kline was added to the team's 40-man roster in order to protect him from the upcoming Rule 5 draft. The 27-year-old -- who last pitched in 2015 due to leg and elbow injuries -- impressed with High-A Frederick and Double-A Bowie in 2018, notching a combined 17 saves while posting a 1.64 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 9.7 K/9 across 65.2 innings of relief. Kline figures to make his major-league debut sometime in 2019 if he continues to impress.

