Orioles' Branden Kline: Available as extra man
Kline's contract was purchased by the Orioles on Friday in order for him to serve as the 29th man for Friday's doubleheader against the Yankees, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Kline threw 41 innings in his debut season last year, posting a 5.93 ERA and 1.54 WHIP. He'll likely fill a low-leverage relief role during his time with the team.
