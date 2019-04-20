Orioles' Branden Kline: Called up as 26th man
Kline was called up to be the Orioles' 26th man for Saturday's doubleheader against the Twins, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
The 27-year-old has yet to make his big-league debut. He's allowing six earned runs in 6.1 frames for Triple-A Norfolk this season but recorded an excellent 1.64 ERA for High-A Frederick and Double-A Bowie last season. The Orioles are considering keeping him on the roster after Saturday's games and optioning another reliever, though that decision hasn't yet been made.
