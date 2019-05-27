Orioles' Branden Kline: Candidate for save chances
Kline could see some save opportunities in the near future with Mychal Givens temporarily demoted to a low-leverage role, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
Givens' recent struggles have led to a change in the Orioles' ninth-inning plans. Kline has been working a fairly high-leverage role already, so he could the chance to close some games until Givens sorts himself out. Kline's 4.30 ERA doesn't seem like classic closer material, but the bar to be an Orioles' closer is quite low these days, and his 25.0 percent strikeout rate and 6.7 percent walk rate are at least both better than average.
