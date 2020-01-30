Orioles' Branden Kline: Dropped from 40-man
Kline was designated for assignment by the Orioles on Thursday.
Kline broke into the majors in 2019 but struggled across 34 appearances, finishing with a 5.93 ERA, 1.54 WHIP and 34:19 K:BB across 41 innings. Pat Valaika was claimed off waivers in a corresponding roster move.
