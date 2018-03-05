Kline (elbow) is throwing without restriction, Greg Swatek of The Frederick News-Post reports.

The 26-year-old hasn't appeared in a game since 2015 with Double-A Bowie due to leg and elbow injuries. It seems that he's back to 100 percent, however. Kline has been throwing without pain since mid-December and appears to be primed to pick back up where he left off with the BaySox with the chance to move up to Triple-A if early returns are promising.