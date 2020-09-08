site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Orioles' Branden Kline: Optioned to alternate site
Kline was optioned to the team's alternate site Monday.
Kline was recalled for the team's weekend series, but is being optioned so that Carson Fulmer can be activated. Kline appeared in one game, throwing 1.2 scoreless innings while striking out three.
