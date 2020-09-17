site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Orioles' Branden Kline: Rejoins big-league club
RotoWire Staff
Sep 17, 2020
Kline was recalled from the alternate training site Thursday.
Kline made his major-league debut in early September and will rejoin the
Orioles with less than two weeks left in the regular season. The 28-year-old should fill a low-leverage role out of the bullpen. More News
