Kline was recalled from Double-A Bowie on Friday.

Kline was optioned to the minors in early June but makes his return to the majors two weeks later. The 27-year-old had a decent start to the season with a 3.95 ERA and 1.02 WHIP through 13.2 innings, but he allowed runs in five consecutive outings to prompt his demotion.

More News
Our Latest Stories