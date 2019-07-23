The Orioles optioned Kline to Triple-A Norfolk following Monday's 6-3 loss to the Diamondbacks, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

After a short start by Aaron Brooks, Kline helped save the bullpen by covering 2.1 scoreless frames in relief. The Orioles' decision to send Kline back to the minors after the stellar outing is likely just a means of exchanging him for a fresh arm. Expect Baltimore to recall another reliever from Triple-A prior to Tuesday's contest.