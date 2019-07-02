Orioles' Branden Kline: Sent back to Triple-A
Kline (1-4) allowed three runs on two hits and a walk and failed to record an out Monday against the Rays. He was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk after the game.
Kline entered the contest with a one-run lead, but he gave up a three-run blast in the sixth inning and the Rays would end up securing a 6-3 victory. The 27-year-old right-hander owns a 6.75 ERA with 24 strikeouts over 25.1 innings this season in the big leagues, and his latest performance understandably resulted in a demotion.
