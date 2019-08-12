Orioles' Branden Kline: Sent to Triple-A
The Orioles optioned Kline to Triple-A Norfolk ahead of the second game of Monday's doubleheader with the Yankees, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
Kline worked the seventh inning of the Orioles' 8-5 loss in the first game of the twin bill, giving up a run on one hit and a walk while striking out two. The right-hander, who owns a 7.44 ERA over his 25 appearances at the big-league level this season, was sent out to Triple-A to clear room on the roster for pitcher Ty Blach, who was recalled to start the nightcap.
