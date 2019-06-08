Kline (1-3) allowed one run on two hits over 0.2 innings and took the loss Friday night against the Astros. He was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk after the game, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

Kline has allowed at least one run in each of his last five outings, so the Orioles have elected to demote him until he can figure things out. A corresponding move has not yet been announced.