The Padres traded Butterworth and five other prospects to the Orioles on Thursday in exchange for Ramon Laureano and Ryan O'Hearn, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.

Butterworth has been with the Padres' High-A affiliate all season, slashing .267/.327/.455 with 11 homers, 46 RBI, 61 runs scored and 13 steals through 89 games. The 22-year-old infielder will likely report to High-A Aberdeen to begin his time with the O's, though a promotion to Double-A Chesapeake may come before the end of the season if his bat remains productive.