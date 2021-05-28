site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Orioles' Brandon Waddell: Sent back to Triple-A
Waddell was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Friday.
Waddell spent five days on the Orioles' roster, throwing a scoreless inning of relief Thursday against the White Sox in his lone appearance. Tyler Nevin was recalled in a corresponding move.
