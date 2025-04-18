Young has joined the Orioles' taxi squad and is scheduled to make his major-league debut Saturday against the Reds, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Young, 26, has made three starts with Triple-A Norfolk this season, posting a 2.76 ERA and 17:2 K:BB over 16.1 innings. The right-hander collected 132 strikeouts across 111 frames between Double-A Bowie and Norfolk in 2024. Kyle Gibson is due to join the Orioles' rotation around May 1, which could point to an additional start for Young next week if he pitches well Saturday.