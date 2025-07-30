The Orioles optioned Young to Double-A Chesapeake on Wednesday.

Young was called up Tuesday to serve as the 27th man for the Orioles' doubleheader versus the Blue Jays. He drew the start in the second game of the twin bill, taking a no-decision despite limiting the Blue Jays to two earned runs on six hits and two walks while striking out six over six innings. Though he'll head back to the minors for now, Young could be in line for a longer look in the rotation over the final two months of the season if the Orioles ship out a starter or two ahead of Thursday's trade deadline, although both Kyle Bradish (elbow) and Cade Povich (hip) are close to returning from the injured list.