Young (9-4) took the loss Tuesday, surrendering six runs on eight hits and two walks over 3.2 innings as the Orioles fell 9-5 to the Guardians.

The right-hander gave up at least one run in all three of the frames in which he worked, but the big blow was a three-run blast by Travis Bazzana in the second inning. Young was lifted after 86 pitches (53 strikes) in his shortest start since May 17, and fatigue appears to be setting in -- Young's 157.1 innings combined between Triple-A and the majors this season is by far a career high, and it blows past the 91 combined innings he threw across all levels in 2025. Over his last eight trips to the mound, Young has served up 11 homers in 43 innings, leading to a 5.02 ERA with a 1.49 WHIP and 32:16 K:BB. He's set to make his next start on the road early next week against the Mets.