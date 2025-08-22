Orioles' Brandon Young: Exits with lower body injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Young exited Thursday's start against the Astros after suffering an apparent leg injury, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Young allowed seven earned runs on nine hits and two walks across 5.1 innings prior to his departure and is on the hook for the loss. The exact nature of the injury is unclear, though Young hurt himself while running to cover first base. He was able to walk off the field with trainers.
