Orioles' Brandon Young: Season-high eight Ks in no-decision

Young took a no-decision Saturday against the Nationals, allowing two runs on seven hits and two walks in five innings. He struck out eight.

Young fanned a season-high eight Saturday, and he also continued to supply the Orioles with length. The 27-year-old right-hander has now worked at least five innings in seven consecutive outings, turning in five quality starts during that period. Young is far more likely to maintain his rotation spot over rookie righty Trey Gibson once Dean Kremer (quadriceps) comes off the injured list, holding a solid 3.11 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 57:27 K:BB over 72.1 frames.