The Orioles selected Young from Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday.

Young competed at the Double-A and Triple-A level in 2024, tossing a total of 111 innings across 27 games. For Triple-A Norfolk, he posted a 3.44 ERA and 1.28 WHIP while starting in 18 of the 20 games that he appeared in. The 26-year-old is now shielded from the Rule 5 Draft.