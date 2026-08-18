Orioles' Brandon Young: Stung by long ball in no-decision

Young took a no-decision against the Rays on Monday, allowing four runs on eight hits and one walk in four innings. He struck out three.

Young had a hard time keeping the ball in the park Monday, serving up a season-high three home runs. It was also the right-hander's shortest outing since May 17 in Washington, while the eight hits were his most allowed since July 10 versus the Royals. Young still has a quality 3.52 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 96:42 K:BB over 117.2 innings this year, and his rotation spot appears to be solidified for the remainder of the campaign after Baltimore dealt away Dean Kremer to the Twins at the trade deadline.